US says airstrike against IS in Libya kills 7

PTI Cairo
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:19 IST
Cairo, Sep 30 (AP) The US military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the latest in a series of airstrikes by the US in the North African country over the past ten days. Monday's statement by US Africa Command says seven militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier in southwest Libya.

US Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations at the command, says the airstrike aimed at "disrupting the terrorists' planning, training, and activities." This is the fourth the US airstrike in Libya since September 19.

The spike came after more than a year hiatus. The airstrikes killed at least 43 militants. Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya amid the chaos following the 2011 uprising, which killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. (AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt
