Kremlin says no date set yet for Ukraine peace summit

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no date had been set yet for the first summit in three years between France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end fighting in east Ukraine. Kyiv agreed this week to a peace plan aimed at resolving the conflict in the pro-Russian, rebel-held eastern part of Ukraine, in a breakthrough potentially opening the way for talks to be held. Kyiv had previously rejected the plan.

"We haven't yet agreed on specific dates," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. "We have some schedule problems in October." The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany last met in what was known as the Normandy format in October 2016.

Also Read: Pompeo accuses former U.S. Vice President Biden of corruption over Ukraine dust-up

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)