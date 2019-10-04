PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU doubts grow over Boris Johnson's Brexit offer https://on.ft.com/2In45LP - PayPal on the verge of quitting Facebook's Libra project https://on.ft.com/354OtX6

- UK and U.S. sign agreement on access to terrorist data https://on.ft.com/354Y4gt Overview

- The European Union leaders said they have deep concerns about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Brexit proposals as Johnson insisted he had made a "genuine attempt to bridge the chasm" between the two sides. - U.S. digital money transfer platform PayPal Holdings Inc is on the verge of leaving Facebook Inc's Libra project after having pulled out of a key meeting in Washington on Thursday.

- The United States and the United Kingdom signed bilateral data access agreement on Thursday allowing each government to seek information around serious crimes directly from U.S. based technology companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

