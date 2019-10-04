International Development News
Iraqi forces fire at protesters in Baghdad after PM pledges vague reform

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 04-10-2019 12:47 IST
Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no "magic solution" was available, pledging vague reform that is unlikely to placate Iraqis.

The Iraqi capital was mostly quiet ahead of Muslim Friday prayers. An ongoing curfew, defied by thousands of demonstrators on Thursday, saw the army and special forces deploy around central squares and streets.

COUNTRY : Iraq
