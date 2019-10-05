Australian travel-blogging couple held in Iran released: Canberra

International Development News
Updated: 05-10-2019 09:25 IST
Sydney, Oct 5 (AFP) An Australian travel-blogging couple who were last month revealed to be detained in Iran have been released following "very sensitive negotiations" with Tehran, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Saturday. Perth-based Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been returned to Australia, Payne said, but a third Australian citizen identified as having been recently arrested by Iranian authorities remained in detention. (AFP)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Australia
