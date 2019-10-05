French anti-terror inquiry finds signs of radicalisation of Paris knife attacker

France's anti-terror prosecutor said its investigation had detected signs of "latent radicalisation" of the knife attacker who killed four co-workers in Paris this week.

The 45-year-old, who had worked for several years at the police headquarters where he carried out the attacks, had converted to Islam about ten years ago.

He exchanged 33 text messages with his wife ahead of the attacks, all of which were of a religious character, the prosecutor said on Saturday.

