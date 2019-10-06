International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico

PTI Mexicocity
Updated: 06-10-2019 00:17 IST
National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico

The attorney general's office for the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua says the journalist was attended to at a local hospital. Image Credit: ANI

A journalist with National Geographic has been shot in the leg while interviewing a purported drug dealer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, a city just south of El Paso, Texas. The attorney general's office for the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua says the journalist was attended to at a local hospital. The purported drug dealer was killed in the Friday evening ambush.

The office described the journalist as a "foreign" reporter who was working alongside three other journalists but did not offer further details about the team. Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The Committee to Protect Journalists says five journalists have been killed in the country this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Mexico
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019