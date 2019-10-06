International Development News
North Korea sees no way for U.S. to bring alternative plans in two weeks

Updated: 06-10-2019 17:32 IST
North Korea said on Sunday that there was no way the United States would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks within two weeks.

The two countries were holding working-level talks in Sweden but these were broken off on Saturday. The U.S. State Department has said it had accepted Sweden's invitation to return for more discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks.

A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said the country had no will to have negotiations with the United States unless Washington took practical measures to "irreversibly withdraw" its hostile policy against the North, state-run KCNA news agency said.

