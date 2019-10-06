International Development News
Development News Edition
104 people killed in Iraq unrest, 6,000 wounded - Interior Ministry

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 06-10-2019 21:42 IST
At least 104 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in less than a week of unrest in Iraq, Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said on Sunday on state TV.

Maan said eight members of the security forces were among those killed and 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters had been torched by protesters.

COUNTRY : Iraq
