The US has redeployed only 50-100 troops away from Syria's northern border as Turkish troops threaten to cross, a senior administration official said Monday, denying reports that Washington pulling out completely from the country.

"It appears the Turks are intent on some sort of military operation," the official said, adding: "There will be no US armed forces involvement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)