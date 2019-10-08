International Development News
Blast targets university students in Ghazni, 8 wounded

At least eight female students sustained injuries after an improvised device blast targeted the University of Ghazni in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday.

ANI Kabul
Updated: 08-10-2019 12:28 IST
Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of Ghazni's provincial hospital confirmed to Tolo News that the eight girls were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
