More dead wild elephants found at Thai waterfall; toll at 11

Bangkok, Oct 8 (AP) Wildlife officials in Thailand say they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend. National Parks spokesman Sompote Maneerat says the carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok — Ravine of Hell — waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand.

Park officials say the first group of elephants evidently died when trying to reach a dead calf. Sompote said Tuesday that the death toll of 11 is the highest number of elephants to die in a single incident in Khao Yai.

The elephant population at the park is estimated to be about 300.(AP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)