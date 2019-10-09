Nepal, China to exchange agreements during Xi's upcoming visit

Nepal and China are expected to sign numerous bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during President Xi Jinping's upcoming two-day visit to Kathmandu. During the visit from October 12 to 13, Xi will be meeting his Nepali counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, who will also host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary and his delegation, Nepal's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Xi will also hold delegation-level official talks with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The agreements will be signed after the talks, the statement added. Other senior Nepalese leaders are also slated to call on the Chinese President during his official trip to Kathmandu.

Xi's visit to Nepal will be preceded by his trip to India where the Chinese President will hold an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12. Both Modi and Xi are expected to hold comprehensive talks on a host of issues concerning the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

