Istanbul, Oct 9 (AFP) The Turkish operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria has begun, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"The Turkish armed forces and Syrian National Army (rebel groups backed by Ankara) have began Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria," he wrote on Twitter. (AFP)

