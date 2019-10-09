Thailand Foreign Minister arrives in India on 3-day visit

Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral relations. Pramudwinai will meet External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday morning at 10 am and will participate in the eighth Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The signing of agreements is scheduled to take place at around 12 pm. Pramudwinai will emplane for Thailand on Friday morning.

Last month, troops of India and Thailand participated in the annual joint military exercise 'Maitree'. The Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army troops participated in the field exercise of joint planning, helicopter insertion, and joint counter-terrorism operations under the joint military drill.

The exercise was aimed at the training of troops in counter-terrorism operations in both jungle terrain and urban scenario. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)