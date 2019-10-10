Pompeo says U.S. did not give green light to Turkey's Syria incursion

The United States has not given Turkey a green light to invade Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, but added that Ankara had "legitimate security concerns" and that President Donald Trump made a decision to move American soldiers out of harm's way.

Speaking to broadcaster PBS in an interview, Pompeo dismissed widespread concerns over the resurgence of Islamic State in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)