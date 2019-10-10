International Development News
Syrian Kurdish official: Turkish attack weakens ability to guard IS detainees

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:10 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A top Syrian Kurdish official said on Thursday that Turkish attacks weaken the ability of security forces in northeast Syria to guard prisons holding Islamic State detainees.

Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters that this may lead to the escape of jihadists and that the number of prison guards is reduced as fighting with Turkey intensifies.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
