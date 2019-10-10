Syrian Kurdish official: Turkish attack weakens ability to guard IS detainees

A top Syrian Kurdish official said on Thursday that Turkish attacks weaken the ability of security forces in northeast Syria to guard prisons holding Islamic State detainees.

Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters that this may lead to the escape of jihadists and that the number of prison guards is reduced as fighting with Turkey intensifies.

Also Read: J-K top officials brief MHA Additional Secretary about Kashmir situation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)