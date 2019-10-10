Olga Tokarczuk wins 2018 literature Nobel, Peter Handke wins 2019 award

Stockholm, Oct 10 (AFP) Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk on Thursday won the 2018 Nobel Literature Prize, which was delayed over a sexual harassment scandal, while Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke took the 2019 award, the Swedish Academy said. Tokarczuk was honoured "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life".

Handke won "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience." (AFP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)