Japan Airlines to cancel over 90% of domestic flights to and from Haneda, Narita airports on Saturday –NHK

Japan Airlines will cancel more than 90% of domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Narita airport in Chiba prefecture on Saturday due to Typhoon Hagibis, public broadcaster NHK said.

Super typhoon Hagibis could make landfall on Japan's main island on that day. The Japan Meteorological Agency has said people should guard themselves against torrential rains, high winds, storm surges and high waves.

