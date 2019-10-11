France says EU sanctions against Turkey 'on the table'

France's Europe minister said Friday that EU sanctions against Turkey over its anti-Kurd offensive in Syria are "on the table", after European nations failed to convince the UN Security Council to condemn the military strikes by Ankara. "Obviously it's on the table," Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter radio, saying potential reprisals over Turkey's incursion into northeast Syria would be debated during a European Council meeting next week.

Turkey launched artillery and air strikes Wednesday against Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia after US President Donald Trump surprised Washington's allies in the fight against Islamic State militants by pulling out US troops along the Syria-Turkey border.

