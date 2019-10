BRIEF-Renault's Senard reiterates the subject of a deal with Fiat is not on the agenda

Renault SA: * RENAULT: NO FUTURE WITHOUT THE ALLIANCE

* RENAULT'S SENARD: WAS NOT IN FAVOUR OF OUSTING THIERRY BOLLORE * RENAULT'S SENARD: NO LINK BETWEEN CHANGE IN NISSAN GOVERNANCE AND BOLLORE'S EXIT

* RENAULT'S SENARD: THERE WERE 3 ABSTENTIONS DURING VOTE ON THIERRY BOLLORE AND BOARDROOM CHANGES * RENAULT'S SENARD: VOTE ON BOARDROOM CHANGES WERE MADE ON "ALMOST UNANIMOUS" BASIS

* RENAULT'S SENARD: REITERATES THAT THE TOPIC OF A DEAL WITH FIAT IS NOT ON AGENDA

