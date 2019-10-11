International Development News
Two dead in Turkish town after mortar attack from Syria -Anadolu

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 11-10-2019 18:48 IST
Two people died in the Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border in a mortar attack launched from Syrian territory held by the Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Turkey on Friday stepped up its air and artillery strikes on Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, focusing mainly on an area further east along the border region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
