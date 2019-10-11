International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UN says 100,000 have left homes in northeastern Syria since Turkish incursion

Reuters New York
Updated: 11-10-2019 21:07 IST
UN says 100,000 have left homes in northeastern Syria since Turkish incursion

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number sheltering in shelters and schools following this week's Turkish military incursion in the region, the United Nations said on Friday. "The humanitarian impact is already being felt. An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes," the UN said in a statement.

"Most are being sheltered in host communities but an increasing number of them are arriving at collective shelters in Al Hassakeh City and Tal Tamer (and) many are seeking refuge in schools."

Also Read: Acko to hire over 100 people in next 12 months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019