REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Turkey intensifies Syria campaign as Islamic State strikes Kurds ISTANBUL/BEIRUT - Turkey intensified its air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria on Friday in an offensive against Kurdish militia that has raised the prospect of a humanitarian disaster and questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's policy in the region.

ASIA-STORM-JAPAN One killed in Japan as typhoon approaches, over a million advised to evacuate

TOKYO - One man died and more than a million in Japan were advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon was set to make landfall late on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-FIRTASH Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

WASHINGTON - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, also has been working for the legal team of a Ukrainian oligarch who faces bribery charges in the United States, according to attorneys for the businessmen and the oligarch. USA-TRUMP-MCALEENAN

Trump says acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan is stepping down WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was stepping down and a new acting chief of the agency would be named next week.

U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR GM appeals directly to employees as strike losses mount, riling UAW

DETROIT/WASHINGTON - General Motors Co took the unusual step of appealing directly to its unionized employees in a blog post on Friday that laid out its latest offer aimed at ending a month-long strike, drawing an angry response from the union that the automaker was trying to “starve ... workers off the picket lines.” ENTERTAINMENT

CANADA-SHARKTANK-OLEARY Shark Tank star's wife now facing fine, not jail time, after Canada fatal boat crash

TORONTO - The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is now facing a fine and no jail time after she was charged with careless operation of a vehicle following a boat crash that caused two deaths and three injuries, Canadian prosecutors said on Friday. FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-EARTHQUAKE-BIRD

Alicia Vikander takes on bilingual role in Tokyo-set 'Earthquake Bird' LONDON - Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught in a love triangle in “Earthquake Bird,” a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo in which the Oscar winner performs in English as well as Japanese.

McKennie scores record hat-trick as U.S. hammer Cuba 7-0 Striker Weston McKennie scored the quickest hat-trick in U.S. soccer history on Friday as the home side hammered Cuba 7-0 in a Nations League match in Washington DC.

ATHLETICS-NIKE Athletics: Shutting down Nike Oregon Project the 'right thing' - USADA

CHICAGO - The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has praised the decision to shut down the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), saying on Friday it was a necessary step after the elite distance running program’s leader, Alberto Salazar, was suspended for doping violations.

