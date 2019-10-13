Nine killed, 10 injured in gas explosion at restaurant in China

At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured on Sunday in a gas explosion at a street food restaurant in eastern China, official media here reported. The explosion gutted the restaurant in Jiangsu province's Wuxi city and also damaged the nearby shops, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in the explosion, CGTN reported. Search and rescue missions concluded in the evening and all the injured are in stable condition, officials said.

After the incident, four excavators, 21 fire trucks and ambulances and over 200 emergency relief workers were dispatched to the scene, the report said.

