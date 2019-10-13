Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN11 WB-INDIA-ECONOMY

World Bank cuts India's growth projection to 6 per cent Washington: After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday. By Lalit K Jha

Pope Francis elevates Indian nun Mariam Thresia, four others to sainthood Vatican City: Indian nun Mariam Thresia and four others were declared Saints by Pope Francis at an impressive canonisation ceremony at the St Peter's Square here on Sunday.

Chinese President Xi pledges NRs 56 billion in aid to Nepal Kathmandu: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will provide Nepalese Rs 56 billion assistance to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal's development programmes as the two countries inked 20 agreements on Sunday to bolster their bilateral ties. By Shirish B Pradhan

At least 26 dead after Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan Tokyo: At least 26 people were killed by powerful Typhoon Hagibis, local media reported Sunday, a day after the ferocious storm slammed into Japan, unleashing unprecedented rain and catastrophic flooding. (AFP)

India still fast-growing economy with lot of potential: World Bank economist Washington: India has been relatively hit hard by the recent global slowdown resulting in its projected growth dropping to 6.0 per cent in 2019, but it's still a fast-growing economy with a lot of potential, a top World Bank economist said on Sunday. By Lalit K Jha

B'desh, Nepal ahead of India as growth in South Asia slows down: WB report Washington: Bangladesh and Nepal are estimated to grow faster than India in 2019, according to the World Bank, which said that overall growth in South Asia is projected to slow down this fiscal in line with a global downward trend. By Lalit K Jha

Nine killed, 10 injured in gas explosion at restaurant in China Beijing: At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured on Sunday in a gas explosion at a street food restaurant in eastern China, official media here reported.

