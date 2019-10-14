NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA

The U.S. to pull last troops from north Syria; Syrian army to redeploy on border The United States said on Sunday it will withdraw its remaining 1,000 troops from northern Syria in the face of an expanding Turkish offensive while Syria's army struck a deal with Kurdish forces to redeploy along its border with Turkey, both major victories for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

ASIA-STORM-JAPAN Japan rescuers wade in muddy waters to find typhoon survivors

Rescue workers waded through muddy, waist-high waters on Monday searching for missing people after one of the worst typhoons to hit Japan in recent history, with rain forecast to resume later in the day. The U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-BIDEN Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into an impeachment fight

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work in Ukraine and China, after sustained criticism from Republican President Donald Trump that has in turn embroiled the White House in an impeachment inquiry. FLORIDA-SHOOTING-REPORT

One person wounded in shooting at Miami-area shopping mall Gunfire at a shopping center near Miami on Saturday left one person wounded and SWAT teams searching the mall for suspects, but police said they encountered "no active shooter" at the scene, according to official reports on Twitter.

BUSINESS WEWORK-RESTRUCTURING

SoftBank seeks control of WeWork through financing package: source SoftBank Group Corp. has prepared a financing package for WeWork Companies Inc that would give it control over the shared office space company, a person familiar with the matter said.

SANTOS-M-A-CONOCOPHILLIPS ConocoPhillips quits northern Australia in $1.4 billion sale to Santos

ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its northern Australian business to partner Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, in a deal that will hike the Australian group's output by 25% and boost its position in the global gas market. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-IRISHMAN Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past De Niro work with 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in "The Irishman", a 3-1/2 hour long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work together rather than replicate it. POPE-SAINTS

Pope canonizes British Catholic luminary John Henry Newman, four others Pope Francis on Sunday declared five people saints, including Cardinal John Henry Newman, a leading 19th century Anglican who converted to Catholicism and became one of the most influential Christian figures of modern times.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-CHICAGO-KOSGEI

Kosgei shatters Radcliffe's world record, Cherono wins men's race Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record but former Alberto Salazar coached athletes, including Mo Farah, were never a factor in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA-TON Proof is in the pudding as Tonga smile and move on

Tonga's improvement over the 30 days from their last warm-up match to their final Rugby World Cup fixture was as good a proof as any that what Pacific island teams need to improve is time together and regular top-class opposition. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-BIDEN

In 2020 campaign fight, Biden backers worry about being outgunned by Trump Even as Joe Biden squares off against a bevy of Democratic challengers at a presidential debate on Tuesday, his fiercest opponent will not be sharing the stage with him.

14 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

British parliament to return, Queen Elizabeth to lay out government agenda British parliament reopens at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Queen Elizabeth is due to deliver a Queen's Speech to outline the Johnson government's legislative agenda for the first time since he took office in July.

14 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) (TV)

After heart attack, campaign battles to keep Bernie Sanders in presidential race Since he was hospitalized in Nevada last week, Bernie Sanders has cancelled all campaign events, with nothing in his schedule until the Ohio debate on Tuesday. Without a candidate on the campaign trail, and with Democratic party insiders writing off his already floundering campaign, staffers have sought to reassure supporters he's still a viable presidential pick. That's involved blasting the press with announcements and plans, an attempt to pivot the health scare to a message about his signature Medicare for All policy, and going forward with a $1.3 million TV ad buy in Iowa. Story will have comments from his Iowa campaign director, other advisers, some Bernie supporting voters, and Democrat skeptics.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-IMPEACHMENT (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump Twelve Democrats hoping to replace Donald Trump in the White House hold their fourth debate on Tuesday just three weeks after an impeachment inquiry ensnared the Republican president in a pitched battle with Democrats in Congress.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (FACTBOX)

Six things to watch at the Democratic debate in Ohio Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Westerville, Ohio, on Tuesday in the party's fourth debate of the nominating contest for the November 2020 U.S. election. Some moments to watch for during the debate.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CZECH-CAMBODIA/

Cambodia's PM visiting Czech Republic Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Prague, meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis. Press briefing at 12:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT).

14 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT-DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

British lawmakers debate Queen's Speech after opening of parliament British lawmakers debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after it was announced by Queen Elizabeth during the official State Opening of Parliament.

14 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV) Winner of the Nobel Prize in economic sciences is announced

The winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economic sciences is announced at a news conference. 14 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE UKRAINE-CRISIS/RALLY (PIX) (TV)

Thousands expected to march in Kiev against autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine War veterans plan to march through central Kiev to protest against what they fear are unacceptable concessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the search for a settlement with Russia for the rebel-held eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Rally coincides with Defender's Day in Ukraine.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-MINING/ (PIX) Zimbabwe reveals plans to grow mining industry, biggest export earner

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce plans on how the government intends to grow mining to a $12 billion industry in the next four years. The government is trying to attract investment especially in platinum and lithium to expand production and export earnings, which stood at around $3.2 billion last year. 14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRAZIL-AGRICULTURE/ Brazil farm ministry to launch strategy through 2022

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias will announce the ministry's 18 strategic priorities for farm policy through the end of President Jair Bolsonaro's first term in 2022. 14 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-BOOKER/ (PIX)

Winner of 2019 Booker Prize announced in London Six books, including Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments" and Salman Rushdie's "Quichotte", compete for the Booker Prize, the annual literary award recognizing "the best original novel written in English and published in the UK".

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

