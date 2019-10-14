International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spain court hands Catalan leaders up to 13 years jail for independence bid

PTI Madrid
Updated: 14-10-2019 14:05 IST
Spain court hands Catalan leaders up to 13 years jail for independence bid

Madrid, Oct 14 (AFP) Spain's Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid. The sentences were lower than demanded by the prosecution which had sought up to 25 years behind bars for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras.

"The Supreme Court has condemned Oriel Junqueras to 13 years of prison... on grounds of sedition and the misuse of public funds," the ruling said, handing 12 years to three other former regional ministers. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Colombia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019