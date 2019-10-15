London must move further to get Brexit deal - German official

Some progress has been made in talks over Britain's departure from the European Union, a senior German government official said on Tuesday, but warned that London still had further to move in the EU's direction to secure a deal.

The official also said that Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, would brief the bloc's heads of state and governments on the progress made on Wednesday afternoon.

