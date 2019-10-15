Brazil building collapses, at least one dead - rescue worker

A seven-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday in the northeast Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing at least one person, a rescue worker told TV channel GloboNews.

Three people were found alive and one dead so far, a rescue worker told Globonews, without giving an estimate of total victims. Television footage showed a handful of rescuers in orange suits digging through a massive pile of wreckage in a residential part of Fortaleza, the capital of Ceara state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)