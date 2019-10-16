International Development News
Man suspected of 'illegal deprivation of liberty' of Dutch farm family: prosecutors

PTI Thehague
Updated: 16-10-2019 20:18 IST
The Hague, Oct 16 (AFP) Dutch prosecutors said Wednesday that a 58-year-old man arrested after the discovery of a family of six hidden on a remote farm was suspected of holding them against their will and harming their health.

"In the investigation, the man is currently suspected of being involved in illegal deprivation of liberty and prejudicing the health of others," Dutch prosecutors said in a statement, adding that he would appear before an examining magistrate on Thursday. (AFP) IND

