French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday a deal with Britain on its departure from the European Union was being finalized and could potentially be agreed on at a European Council summit on Thursday.

"I want to believe an agreement is being finalized and that we will be able to endorse it tomorrow," Macron said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)