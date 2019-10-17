International Development News
Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

A fire broke out at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Pakistani city of Hasan Abdal on Wednesday, local authorities said.

ANI Hassan Abdal
Updated: 17-10-2019 13:19 IST
Minor damage caused to Gurdwara Panja Sahib after a fire broke out on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Pakistani city of Hasan Abdal on Wednesday, local authorities said. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when sparks from the ongoing welding work at the Gurudwara caused the blankets kept in the vicinity to catch fire, Adnan Anjum Raja, the Assistant Commissioner of Hasan Abdal, informed.

The fire was soon put out and caused minor damage to the gurudwara. Construction work is underway at the Panja Sahib ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, when Sikhs from all across the world would visit the Gurdwara on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
