Syrian Kurdish-led authority urges corridor for civilians to leave border town

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 17-10-2019 18:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria called for a corridor "to evacuate dead and wounded civilians" from Ras al-Ain town which Turkish forces have pushed into.

It said in a statement that people were trapped in the Syrian border town, urging foreign powers including the U.S.-led coalition and Russia, to intervene to get them out.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
