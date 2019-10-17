Pakistan to take logical and legal steps after consular access to Jadhav: Foreign Office

Pakistan on Thursday said it has provided consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and has now initiated "logical and legal steps" in the case. "Pakistan granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Now logical and legal steps has been initiated in the matter," Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal told a press briefing.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations about Jadhav's involvement in spying and subversive activities and said he was kidnapped by from Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business. Pakistan had announced in April 2017 that Jadhav has been given death sentence by a military court after which India moved the Indian Court of Justice.

The ICJ in July had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences". Pakistan had first offered the consular access to Jadhav in August but India had insisted that the consular access should be "effective and unhindered."

On September 2, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani officials. It was a recorded meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)