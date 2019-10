United Nations, Oct 17 (AFP) Venezuela obtained a seat on the UN Human Rights Council Thursday despite criticism from advocacy groups and other Latin American countries that its own rights record is dismal.

To applause in the chamber, Venezuela got the nod in a vote by the UN General Assembly to choose 14 new members for the 47-member body based in Geneva. (AFP) SCY

