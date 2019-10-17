International Development News
Pence says U.S. to halt sanctions after Turkey ceasefire deal

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 17-10-2019 23:41 IST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Washington will impose no further sanctions on Turkey once there is a ceasefire in northern Syria, and that it will withdraw existing sanctions once the Turkish military operation is done.

"With the implementation (of the ceasefire) the U.S. will not impose further sanctions on Turkey," Pence said after talks in Ankara. "The president has decided to withdraw the economic sanctions" once the operation is done, he added.

COUNTRY : Turkey
