Mexican authorities confirm 'El Chapo' Guzman's son freed

Mexico's defense minister confirmed Friday authorities released a son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after his arrest triggered an all-out gun battle on the streets of Culiacan, capital of their cartel's bastion, Sinaloa. Luis Sandoval told a news conference soldiers arrested Ovidio Guzman -- one of several sons who have taken control of the Sinaloa cartel since their father was extradited to the United States -- but released him after being overpowered by cartel gunmen Thursday, in what he admitted was a "badly planned" operation.

