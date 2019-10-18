International Development News
Mexican authorities confirm 'El Chapo' Guzman's son freed

PTI Culiacan
Updated: 18-10-2019 20:06 IST
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's defense minister confirmed Friday authorities released a son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after his arrest triggered an all-out gun battle on the streets of Culiacan, capital of their cartel's bastion, Sinaloa. Luis Sandoval told a news conference soldiers arrested Ovidio Guzman -- one of several sons who have taken control of the Sinaloa cartel since their father was extradited to the United States -- but released him after being overpowered by cartel gunmen Thursday, in what he admitted was a "badly planned" operation.

COUNTRY : Mexico
