Airstrikes by Turkey and mortar fire by its proxies killed nine more civilians near a flashpoint town in northeastern Syria, bringing Friday's civilian death toll to 14, a monitor said.

"Airstrikes and mortar rounds Friday killed 14 civilians... in Bab el-Kheir and nearby villages," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

