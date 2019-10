Facebook's proposed digital currency creates "serious" risks of money laundering, fraud and illicit finance, the Group of 20 economies said Friday, adding to the resistance the proposed digital currency faces.

"Such risks... need to be evaluated and appropriately addressed before these projects can commence," the Japanese presidency of the Group of 20 forum said in a statement.

