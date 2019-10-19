Security forces chase down Beirut protesters - Reuters witnesses

Lebanon's security forces and riot police chased down protesters in central Beirut on Friday, firing tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators, according to Reuters witnesses.

Security forces, in vehicles and on foot, rounded up a number of protesters. Some demonstrators had been smashing storefronts in the commercial district with rods and setting tyres on fire in the street.

