International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Security forces chase down Beirut protesters - Reuters witnesses

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 19-10-2019 00:24 IST
Security forces chase down Beirut protesters - Reuters witnesses

Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's security forces and riot police chased down protesters in central Beirut on Friday, firing tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators, according to Reuters witnesses.

Security forces, in vehicles and on foot, rounded up a number of protesters. Some demonstrators had been smashing storefronts in the commercial district with rods and setting tyres on fire in the street.

Also Read: Security forces kill at least 8 in new protests in Iraq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Lebanon
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019