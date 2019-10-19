Half a million illegal migrants sent back to Pakistan in last six years

Around half a million illegal Pakistani immigrants were deported in the last six years from 136 countries for the charges of forged travel documents and criminal convictions. Some 519,000 Pakistani nationals were deported from countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Turkey, with the majority of deportees hailing from the Saudi Kingdom, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the statistics of the Pakistani Interior Ministry, countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey currently hold more than 65,000 illegal immigrants in their detention centres. Since 2014, Riyadh has deported more than 325,000 Pakistanis while the UAE deported at least 52,000.

A total of 47,000 Pakistanis were sent home from Oman and Turkey. As per the ministry's details, 18,312 migrants were evicted from Malaysia, 15,320 from Britain, 17,534 from Greece, 936 from the US, 275 from China, 445 from Canada, 15,413 from Iran, and 920 from Germany. (ANI)

