International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China's central bank chief says trade tensions major risk to global economy

Reuters
Updated: 20-10-2019 04:04 IST
China's central bank chief says trade tensions major risk to global economy

Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China, said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee that Beijing is "deeply disappointed" in the IMF's failure to realign its shareholding structure to recognize the rising influence of China and other fast-growing economies. Image Credit: Wikimedia

China's top central banker said on Saturday that potential escalation of trade tensions and policy uncertainty were the major risk factors facing the world economy, and market forces were keeping China's yuan at an appropriate level.

Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China, said in a statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee that Beijing is "deeply disappointed" in the IMF's failure to realign its shareholding structure to recognize the rising influence of China and other fast-growing economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019