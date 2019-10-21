International Development News
WikiLeaks founder Assange denied delay to extradition hearing by London judge

Reuters London
Updated: 21-10-2019 16:11 IST
The full extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will go ahead on February 2020 after London judge Vanessa Baraitser declined a request by his lawyers to delay proceedings by three months.

Assange, 48, faces 18 counts in the U.S. including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
