Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN17 JAPAN-PRESIDENT Kovind arrives in Japan to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Tokyo: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Monday to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito, to be held on Tuesday, and also visited a Buddhist temple in Tokyo where he planted a Bodhi sapling, which he carried from India.

FGN5 CHINA-ROCKETS China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global market

Beijing: China has unveiled its new generation of commercial carrier rockets which could carry up to 1.5 tonne payload as it gears up to compete with India to attract the lucrative global space launch market. By K J M Varma

FGN16 CHINA-US-2NDLD REBUKE Instigation of 'coloured revolutions', ousting of legitimate govts reasons for world turmoil: China

Beijing: China on Monday took a veiled swipe at the US, saying the incitement of "coloured revolutions" and overthrowing of legitimate governments by external forces are resulting in wars and turbulence in some regions of the world. By K J M Varma

FGN7 PAK-ARMY-TERROR-LD CAMPS Pak Army rejects India's claim of destroying terror camps in PoK

Islamabad: The Pakistan military has rejected as "false" the Indian Army's assertion that it targeted at least three terror camps in PoK and said India is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to the site to "prove" its claim on the ground. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN15UK-POLICE-CALLCENTERS UK, India police shut down Kolkata call centres in major online fraud probe

London: British Police service on Monday said it had shut down two sophisticated criminal call centres in Kolkata, instrumental in defrauding thousands of victims in the UK alone, with the cooperation of Indian police. By Aditi Khanna

FGN11 JAPAN-ENTHRONEMENT Japan set to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement

Tokyo: Japan is abuzz ahead of a ceremony Tuesday marking Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.(AP)

FGN9 TURKEY-US-SYRIA-DEADLINE US-Turkey deadline on Syria expires 1900 GMT Tuesday: Turkish military source

Ankara: The deadline for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from areas in northeastern Syria expires at 1900 GMT Tuesday, a Turkish military source said, as part of a 120-hour suspension agreed between Ankara and Washington.(AFP)

FGN24 CANADA-LD ELECTIONS Canada votes in election that could see Trudeau lose power

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced the threat of being knocked from power after one term as the nation held parliamentary elections on Monday. (AP)

FGN21 BAHRAIN-MARITIME SECURITY Bahrain hosts meeting on maritime security after Gulf attacks

Dubai: Representatives from more than 60 countries including Israel but not Iran met in Bahrain on Monday to discuss maritime security following attacks on tankers in the Gulf and Saudi oil installations. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)