Reuters issued an alert earlier on Monday that stated: TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEVER GAVE THE KURDS A COMMITMENT IT WOULD STAY '400 YEARS' TO PROTECT THEM

The alert was later corrected. However, the alert and a subsequent two paragraph story were correct and should have remained on the file.

