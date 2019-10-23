Japan: Kovind lays foundation stone of Sri Sathya Sai Sanathana Samskruti Project

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Japan laid the foundation stone for Sri Sathya Sai Sanathana Samskruti Project at Sai no Sato, Kakegawa here on Wednesday. Sai no Sato will be developed as a temple on the lines of Akshardham and Swaminarayan Temple to promote Indian traditional culture.

After the innaguration ceremony the president said, "In today's world, where we are searching for inner peace and happiness, looking to bring communities and cultures together, places like Sai no Sato provide us with the right answers." "We need not just one but many more such fonts of peaceful existence, where women and men can contemplate about self and society, individual and community and eliminate the distance between us and them," he added.

In the evening, the president also attended a banquet hosted in his honour by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. Kovind is expected to return to New Delhi on October 24. (ANI)

