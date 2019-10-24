Syrian Kurds from SDF withdraw to 32 km from Turkish border - RIA

Kurds from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have withdrawn to 32 km (20 miles) away from the border with Turkey, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing an SDF official.

Kurds in the SDF group are ready to discuss joining the Syrian army once the crisis in Syria is settled politically, the official was quoted as saying.

