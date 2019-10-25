International Development News
Development News Edition

Peoples' News Roundup: Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di; 'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:28 IST
Peoples' News Roundup: Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di; 'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

Actress Lori Loughlin is facing a new bribery charge after federal prosecutors on Tuesday said they brought additional charges against 18 wealthy parents, university athletic officials and others accused of participating in the largest U.S. college admissions scam ever uncovered. The "Full House" star is one of 11 parents hit with new charges. Federal prosecutors in Boston say Loughlin conspired to bribe University of Southern California employees to secure the admission of her two daughters.

Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Di, ex-butler says

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are well placed to ride out the media storm around them and avoid the pitfalls that tore apart his parents, Charles and Diana, for the simplest of reasons, Diana's former butler said: They love each other. Paul Burrell, a longtime royal servant who became Princess Diana's personal assistant and confidante, has watched as Harry has pushed back against media intrusion and sought to protect his wife, the American-born, biracial Duchess of Sussex.

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph'

American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' was occasionally challenging. "Sometimes, if I paid attention to it, it was difficult," Lauren said in an interview with Reuters. "But I tried to ignore it."

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Belgian Paralympian dies by euthanasia aged 40; Lori Loughlin among those facing new charges in U.S. college admissions scam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Pence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing rights and liberties in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling in line with Beijing in a disagreement over free spee...

EU to help fund Colombia peace process for additional four years

The European Union said on Thursday it would extend for four years funding to support implementation of Colombias peace accord with former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia FARC rebels, including an initial contribution of 33.5 million...

Baseball-Astros fire executive Taubman for inappropriate comments

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for inappropriate comments he directed towards a group of three female reporters, the Major League Baseball club said on Thursday. The decision came three days after a ...

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019