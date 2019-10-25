REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CANADA-INDIGENOUS/

Canada's British Columbia takes first step to implement U.N. accord on indigenous peoples' rights The Canadian province of British Columbia took its first step on Thursday toward implementing the landmark U.N. agreement on the rights of indigenous peoples, which provides a legal framework for governments’ relationship with indigenous peoples, including formally given them a say in matters affecting their rights.

CHINA-USA-PENCE/ Pence backs Hong Kong protests in China speech, slams NBA and Nike

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday accused China of curtailing “rights and liberties” in Hong Kong and blasted U.S. company Nike and the National Basketball Association for falling in line with Beijing in a disagreement over free speech. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-MEDIA/ White House plans to end federal subscriptions to New York Times, Washington Post

The White House said on Thursday it is planning to order federal agencies to end their subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post after repeated criticism of their coverage by President Donald Trump. EXXON-MOBIL-LAWSUIT-MASSACHUSETTS/

Massachusetts sues Exxon Mobil, saying company lied about climate change Massachusetts sued Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday, with the state’s attorney general accusing the oil giant of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

BUSINESS AMAZON-COM-RESULTS/

Amazon's gloomy holiday forecast misses estimates, shares fall 7% Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations, as it faces fierce competition and rising costs from its plan to speed up delivery times globally.

INTEL-RESULTS/ Intel beats third-quarter estimates, raises full-year revenue forecast

Intel Corp on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast, easing concerns about slowing chip demand amid the U.S.-China trade war. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-QUEEN-FANS/ Fans create their own 'kind of magic' in new Queen music videos

Singing in the kitchen, dancing in a field and impersonating frontman Freddie Mercury, Queen fans are giving renditions of three of the rock band’s hit songs in new user-generated music videos unveiled on Thursday. FILM-RALPH-LAUREN/

'It's emotional': Ralph Lauren on HBO documentary 'Very Ralph' American designer Ralph Lauren considers himself a private person, so giving cameras access to his life and fashion empire for the upcoming HBO documentary ‘Very Ralph’ was occasionally challenging.

SPORTS RUSSIA-MCGREGOR/

McGregor announces UFC return on Jan 18 in Las Vegas Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, he told a media conference in Moscow on Thursday, against an opponent he declined to name.

TENNIS-VIENNA/ Thiem ends Verdasco jinx to reach Vienna quarters

Home favorite and top seed Dominic Thiem beat Fernando Verdasco for the first time to reach the Vienna Open quarter-finals on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ARGENTINA-ELECTION/MACRI-PICHETTO (PIX) (TV)

Presidential hopefuls Macri and Pichetto close out campaigns ahead of vote Presidential hopefuls Mauricio Macri and Miguel Angel Pichetto close out campaigns ahead of vote.

24 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/HIGHSTREET (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE: Brexit's effect on Europe's longest High Street Many British shoppers are anticipating price hikes and store closures on the high street as a result of Brexit, with the cutting back of spending reflecting the pressures and worries of exiting the European Union. Streatham High Road is, at a 1.8 mile stretch referred to as the longest high street in Europe and home to over 400 businesses. Local community and business owners voice their thoughts on how life has or may change for them come October 31st.

25 Oct ITALY-POLITICS/UMBRIA

Salvini pushes for victory in central Italy to overcome coalition heartache After 50 years governing the green heart of Italy, the centre-left looks set to lose control of Umbria in a regional vote on Sunday that is expected to revitalise far-right League leader Matteo Salvini.

25 Oct COLOMBIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Regional political clans set to win at Colombian polls on Sunday Colombians will go to the polls on Sunday to choose provincial governors, mayors and regional legislators, after campaigning marked by violent attacks against candidates, in elections whose outcome could influence the 2022 presidential contest.

25 Oct ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe government supporters to march against Western sanctions President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is set to rally supporters in Zimbabwe's major cities to march against sanctions imposed by Western countries nearly two decades ago, which it says are impeding efforts to revive the economy. Hopes that the economy would quickly recover after the ouster of the late Robert Mugabe two years ago have faded. Like his predecessor, Mnangagwa has resorted to blaming sanctions for the economic turmoil.

25 Oct CLIMATE-CHANGE/FUND

Green Climate Fund holds replenishment conference in Paris The Green Climate Fund replenishment pledging conference is held in Paris. The main pledging day is Friday, Oct. 25. This is the first replenishment of the fund since an initial round of pledges was made in 2014. Amount raised will be a litmus test of how far rich countries are willing to go to help the developing world tackle climate change.

25 Oct IRAQ-PROTEST/ (PIX) (TV)

Iraqis resume wave of anti-government protests Iraqis take to the streets of Baghdad and other provinces to resume protesting government corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, resuming a wave of demonstrations that started earlier this month when security forces killed 149 civilians.

25 Oct CHICAGO-EDUCATION/

Chicago teachers strike enters seventh school day Some 300,000 students in Chicago will be off of school for the seventh school day in a row on Friday as public school teachers remained on strike over demands for smaller class sizes and more support staff across the third largest district in the U.S.

25 Oct SWISS-JUSTICE/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

On trial: Swiss judicial system to face people's verdict Swiss supreme court judges are members of political parties, they may rely on their party's support to be elected and re-elected, and they donate thousands of francs a year to party coffers. This blurring of lines between courts and politics is an institutional flaw that makes the judiciary prone to political pressure, four former judges told Reuters. The matter has now reached a head, and campaigners have submitted the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a national referendum on the issue.

25 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-SYRIA/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll: Do Democrats or Republicans have a better plan for handling Syria, War on Terror Republicans seem to have lost some faith in their party’s ability to deal with Syria and the War on Terror, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

25 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/EXTENSION

EU27 envoys meet to decide on Britain's request for a Brexit extension Ambassadors of EU27 member states meet to reach an agreement on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request for a Brexit deadline extension.

25 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-CONGRESS/CUMMINGS (TV)

Obama, Clinton, Pelosi are slated to speak at congressman Cummings' funeral Former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with former presidential candidate and senator Hillary Clinton are among a who's-who list of the Democrat party slated to speak on Friday at the late Congressman Elijah Cummings' funeral.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Where Trump, Democratic presidential candidates stand on criminal justice reforms A look at the criminal justice policies and proposals for the 2020 presidential field ahead of a South Carolina forum on criminal justice reform.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-RUSSIA/BUTINA (TV)

Russian agent Butina to be freed from U.S. prison, awaits deportation Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina is set to be released from a Florida prison after serving most of her 18-month sentence for conspiring to influence U.S. conservative activists and infiltrate the National Rifle Association, and is expected to be quickly deported to her native country.

25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE-FUND/ (TV)

Global climate fund looks to raise up to $10 bln in new financing round The Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing nations tackle global warming, aims to raise up to $10 billion in fresh pledges of financing from donor governments at a conference in Paris. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire chairs the meeting and hold presser at the end of it

25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SOUTHKOREA-TRADE/WTO (TV) Finance minister holds meeting to decide S.Korea's developing country status at WTO

South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki holds a news conference after meeting with ministers to decide whether or not South Korea should keep its developing country status at the World Trade Organisation following U.S. President Donald Trump's complaint over some rich economies getting preferential treatment by claiming to be developing countries. 25 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 25 Oct

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/ POLL-Colombia central bank likely to hold rate, analysts say

Colombia's seven-member central bank board is likely to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% at its Thursday meeting, analysts said in a Reuters poll. 25 Oct

USA-FED/CONSUMER (PIX) Oysters Rockefeller or rotisserie chicken? The Fed is watching

Faced with a murky picture on the health of the U.S. economy from traditional data reports, the nation's 17 Federal Reserve policymakers are parsing increasingly valuable on-the-ground feedback from calls, surveys, in-person interviews and questionnaires to discern the U.S. consumer's true strength as they head into next week's interest-rate setting meeting. 25 Oct

AZERBAIJAN-RATES/ Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a key refinancing rate

Azerbaijan's central bank to announce its decision on a new refinancing rate 25 Oct

MEDIA-AT&T/HBO MAX (PIX) Behind AT&T's plan to take on Netflix, Apple and Disney with HBO Max

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, under scrutiny from activist investor Elliott Management, is among the last of the major media and tech companies to announce details of its entry into the streaming war. Ahead of AT&T's October 29 investor day presentation, when WarnerMedia will announce details for its HBO Max service to Wall Street analysts, we will reveal exclusive details. 25 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-TRADE/ (TV) Serbia's PM Brnabic signs accession to Eurasian Union in Moscow

Serbia's PM Ana Brnabic is to sign accession to Russia-dominated Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow. 25 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AUSTRALIA-ULURU/LAST DAY (TV)

Climbers surge up Australia's Uluru on last day before ban People flock to Australia’s world-famous monolith Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, to ascend the landmark before the climb is permanently closed.

25 Oct FASHION-VALLI/HENNES & MAURITZ (PIX) (TV)

Giambattista Valli shows off H+M designs at Rome fashion show High-end fashion meets retail as couturier Giambattista Valli presents his new collection for Stockholm-based clothing label H&M Hennes in the sumptuous 17th-century Palazzo Doria Pamphilj in Rome.

25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

